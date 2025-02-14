Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya relies on USaid famine warning system – what happens now that it’s gone?

By Timothy Njagi Njeru, Research Fellow, Tegemeo Institute, Egerton University
Famine Early Warning Systems Network (Fews Net), a web-based platform for predicting famine, went offline on 30 January 2025. The system had provided up-to-date data to predict and track food insecurity in nearly 30 countries in Africa, central America and Asia for 40 years. It was funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAid). It went offline following USAid’s shutdown by the new US administration.

In Kenya, Fews Net worked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
