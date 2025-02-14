Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: RSF must stop attacks on famine-stricken Zamzam camp

By Amnesty International
Responding to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacks on the famine-stricken Zamzam camp for internally displaced persons near North Darfur state capital El Fasher, Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said:   "Attacking and killing civilians seeking safety in a displaced persons camp and looting its market is unconscionable. The RSF […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
