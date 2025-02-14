Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

‘I couldn’t stop crying for an hour’ – meet the 92-year-old campaigner who saved her brother from execution

By Amnesty International
I thought my brother would not smile in prison. So I smiled every time I visited him, so that he would not forget to smile. When I smile, Iwao also smiles. That is what I tried to do.  Everyone knew he was on death row, so there was no point in hiding it.


© Amnesty International -
