Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Encryption Order Threatens Global Privacy Rights

By Human Rights Watch
(London) – The United Kingdom government’s order to Apple to allow access to encrypted cloud data harms the privacy rights of users in the UK and worldwide, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today.The UK government order is an attempt to force Apple to provide access to encrypted user data, including device backups that can include contact lists, as well as location and messaging history, for any Apple user worldwide. The secret order, which the Washington Post reported was issued in January 2025 by the Home Office, the interior ministry, concerns Advanced Data Protection,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
