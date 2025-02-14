Tolerance.ca
UK: Encryption order threatens global privacy rights

By Amnesty International
The United Kingdom government’s order to Apple to allow security authorities access to encrypted cloud data severely harms the privacy rights of users in the UK and worldwide, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said today.  The UK government order attempts to force Apple to provide security authorities access to encrypted user data, including device […] The post UK: Encryption order threatens global privacy rights  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
