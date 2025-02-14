Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Apprenticeships aren’t designed for young people any more

By Charlynne Pullen, Principal Research Fellow in Education, Sheffield Hallam University
The number of people in England choosing to enrol in an apprenticeship has declined markedly over the past decade. Apprenticeship participation has fallen overall from 908,700 in 2016-17 to 736,500 in 2023-24.

Particularly notable has been a shift awayThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
