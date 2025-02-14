Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The hidden cost of Valentine’s Day treats on West Africa

By Guest Contributor
If urgent action isn’t taken, key cocoa-producing regions like Ivory Coast and Ghana — responsible for 60 percent of the world’s cocoa output — could become unsuitable for cultivation within the next 30 years.


© Global Voices -
