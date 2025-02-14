Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Car brake dust can be more harmful than diesel exhaust – new study

By James Parkin, Research Fellow, Air Pollution, University of Southampton
Matt Loxham, Professorial Fellow, Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton
Exposure to air pollution is associated with around seven million premature deaths per year across the world. When we think of urban air pollution, diesel exhaust emissions are often portrayed as a key culprit – rightly so, given previous research findings. However, our latest researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bracing for a monster: Tropical Cyclone Zelia is bearing down on WA. Here’s what to expect
~ ‘A shameful call by Creative Australia’: the arts community reacts to Khaled Sabsabi being dropped from the Venice Biennale
~ Trade wars and military threats: The battle for economic influence in WANA
~ Iran: Repression of Azeri Minoritiy
~ Gaza: The long road home
~ Dingoes are being culled in Victoria. How much harm to the species is needed to protect commercial profits?
~ Parliament has passed landmark election donation laws. They may be a ‘stitch up’ but they also improve Australia’s democracy
~ Suicide or accident? The hidden complexities of intentional road crashes in Australia
~ In Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the US has put a conspiracy theorist in charge of public health
~ From homes to hospitals, Canada’s food environments need reform
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter