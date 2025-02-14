Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Repression of Azeri Minoritiy

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Iranian authorities have issued heavy prison sentences for at least two dozen activists from the Azeri minority since October 2024, without showing real evidence, Human Rights Watch said today. Azeris are the largest ethnic minority in Iran. Click to expand Image The Tehran appeals court, Branch 36, has upheld harsh prison sentences for 10 Azeri activists issued by Judge Abolqasem Salavati of Branch 15 of Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of “propaganda against the state,” “assembly and collusion with the intent to act against national security,”…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
