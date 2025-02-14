Suicide or accident? The hidden complexities of intentional road crashes in Australia
By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor & Principal Fellow in Urban Risk & Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Angela J Clapperton, Senior Research Fellow - Suicide Prevention, The University of Melbourne
Lay San Too, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Matthew J. Spittal, Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, The University of Melbourne
Driver suicides account for about 9% of all fatal road crashes but many go unreported. Why are they so difficult to identify and what patterns exist?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 13, 2025