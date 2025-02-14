Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suicide or accident? The hidden complexities of intentional road crashes in Australia

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor & Principal Fellow in Urban Risk & Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Angela J Clapperton, Senior Research Fellow - Suicide Prevention, The University of Melbourne
Lay San Too, Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Matthew J. Spittal, Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, The University of Melbourne
Driver suicides account for about 9% of all fatal road crashes but many go unreported. Why are they so difficult to identify and what patterns exist?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
