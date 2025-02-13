Tolerance.ca
What was the Sykes-Picot agreement, and why does it still affect the Middle East today?

By Andrew Thomas, Lecturer in Middle East Studies, Deakin University
Some national borders are determined by natural phenomena like seas, mountains and rivers. Most, however, are created by people.

This means the creation of borders is often a political exercise – usually informed by the interests of those who create them, not the local populations to whom they apply.

The Sykes-Picot agreement, known officially as the Asia Minor Agreement of 1916, was arguably the first in a series of attempts by colonial powers to mould the borders of the Middle East.

Signed in secret at the height of the first world war, Sykes-Picot was an…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
