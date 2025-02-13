Tolerance.ca
What we learned from Trump and Putin’s phone call – editor’s briefing

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Annalena Baerbock, the German foreign minister, spoke for much of the European diplomatic community when she reacted to news of Donald Trump’s phone chat with Vladimir Putin: “This is the way the Trump administration operates,” she declared. “This is not how others do foreign policy, but this is now the reality.”

The resigned tone of Baerbock’s words was not matched by her colleague, defence minister Boris Pistorius, whose criticism that “the Trump administration has already made public concessions to Putin before negotiations have even begun” was rather more direct.

Their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
