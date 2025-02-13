Tolerance.ca
Want to make sure you don’t swelter in your next home? Check these 12 features before you rent or buy

By Sarah Robertson, Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
Nicola Willand, Associate Professor, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Ralph Horne, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, College of Design & Social Context, RMIT University
Trivess Moore, Associate Professor, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
Before buying or renting your next home, take a closer look at how it will cope with the heat. Try this expert 12-point guide to avoiding ‘hot boxes’.The Conversation


