Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: some tech leaders think AI could outsmart us and wipe out humanity. I’m a professor of AI – and I’m not worried

By Toby Walsh, Professor of AI, Research Group Leader, UNSW Sydney
In 1989, political scientist Francis Fukuyama predicted we were approaching the end of history. He meant that similar liberal democratic values were taking hold in societies around the world. How wrong could he have been? Democracy today is clearly on the decline. Despots and autocrats are on the rise.

You might, however, be thinking Fukuyama was right all along. But in a different way. Perhaps we really are approaching the end of history. As in,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What we learned from Trump and Putin’s phone call – editor’s briefing
~ Enzymes are the engines of life − machine learning tools could help scientists design new ones to tackle disease and climate change
~ 3 statistical stuff-ups that made everyday items look healthier (or riskier) than they really are
~ Want to make sure you don’t swelter in your next home? Check these 12 features before you rent or buy
~ X has been used to represent love and kisses for centuries. But how did it start?
~ Is AI making us stupider? Maybe, according to one of the world’s biggest AI companies
~ ‘Mum, what’s the meaning of life?’ How to talk about philosophy with little kids
~ TV show Severance looks at workplace personalities. There are healthier ways to separate home and office life
~ As new charter schools open, we still know too little about how they worked last time
~ Oscar Peterson: Cherishing a legacy of technical virtuosity and soulful swing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter