Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Captain America: what the evolution of the superhero says about the US

By Laura Crossley, Senior Lecturer in Film, Bournemouth University
The first time comic fans saw Captain America, he was punching Adolf Hitler. It was 1940 and the image was the cover of the first volume of the Captain America Comics.

Now, 85 years later, many people know “Cap” best from his depiction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The first film to bring the character to the big screen was Captain America:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ African Union: Incoming leadership must prioritize and stand up for human rights
~ Uganda: Authorities must respect court decision and immediately free Kizza Besigye and others
~ The heart is a symbol of love – things weren’t always like that
~ How Asian immigrants to the U.S. resisted pressures to assimilate, creating a vibrant American suburbia
~ What happens in the brain when there’s a word ‘on the tip of the tongue’?
~ The love we seek: How to build authentic and healthy relationships
~ We have always used music to express our love – we can now use AI too
~ Valentine’s Day: the economic value of romantic tradition
~ Five ways humans have scuppered the love lives of animals
~ The ‘romantic’ advertising tricks that give you unrealistic expectations of love
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter