Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Valentine’s Day: the economic value of romantic tradition

By Sameer Hosany, Professor of Marketing, Royal Holloway University of London
We may never know if St Valentine, a martyr beheaded for officiating the forbidden weddings of persecuted Christians, was keen on chocolate and flowers. But we do know that millions of people around the world will be using those very items to celebrate his name on February 14.

In the UK, it is estimated that 60% of the population will celebrate Valentine’s Day this year, each spending around £52 on gifts…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
