Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways humans have scuppered the love lives of animals

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Frustrated with which dating app to use? Unable to find “the one”? Spare a thought for some of the animal kingdom, where humanity has hampered their efforts to find a mate.

Humans have destroyed or polluted animal habitats. But perhaps the most obvious way that we have affected animals is by placing barriers, such as roads, between populations, making it hard for individual animals to reach each other. In response to this habitat fragmentation, reptile and bird species have increased the distances they…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ African Union: Incoming leadership must prioritize and stand up for human rights
~ Uganda: Authorities must respect court decision and immediately free Kizza Besigye and others
~ The heart is a symbol of love – things weren’t always like that
~ How Asian immigrants to the U.S. resisted pressures to assimilate, creating a vibrant American suburbia
~ What happens in the brain when there’s a word ‘on the tip of the tongue’?
~ The love we seek: How to build authentic and healthy relationships
~ Captain America: what the evolution of the superhero says about the US
~ We have always used music to express our love – we can now use AI too
~ Valentine’s Day: the economic value of romantic tradition
~ The ‘romantic’ advertising tricks that give you unrealistic expectations of love
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter