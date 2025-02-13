Tolerance.ca
African Union Needs to Act Now on Eastern DR Congo

By Human Rights Watch
As the crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo reaches a critical juncture, pressure is mounting on the African Union Peace and Security Council to take decisive action when government leaders attend the 38th Summit of Heads of State and Government meeting on February 14.   A coalition of Congolese, African, and international organizations has urged the Peace and Security Council to take concrete measures to protect civilians, including human rights defenders and journalists, and hold perpetrators of abuses accountable.  The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group’s capture…


