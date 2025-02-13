Tolerance.ca
DR Congo: M23 Drives Displaced People From Goma Camps

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has unlawfully ordered tens of thousands of displaced people to leave the camps around Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today.Since the M23 took control of Goma on January 27, 2025, many displaced people have returned to their home villages or have fled to Goma, where they have faced dire conditions and been with limited or no humanitarian aid. On February 9, the M23 told camp leaders and residents west of Goma, North Kivu’s provincial capital, that they had 72 hours to leave. International humanitarian…


© Human Rights Watch -
