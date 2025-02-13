Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza: The long road home

With the implementation of a ceasefire agreement, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have begun a journey back to their homes – or what is left of them


© International Committee of the Red Cross -
