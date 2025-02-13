Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Decision to retry activist prosecuted for aiding an abortion gives hope that charges against Justyna can be withdrawn

By Amnesty International
Following today's Court of Appeal's decision to refer the case of activist Justyna Wydrzyńska for helping a pregnant woman to access abortion pills back to a lower instance court, Esther Major, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for Research in Europe, said:   "Today's findings that the composition of the judges in the first instance court meant that


© Amnesty International -
