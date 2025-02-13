Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lake Victoria is turning green – the deadly bacteria behind it

By Lauren Hart, PhD candidate, Michigan Geomicrobiology Lab, University of Michigan
George S Bullerjahn, Distinguished Research Professor and Director, Great Lakes Center for Fresh Waters and Human Health, Bowling Green State University
Gregory J. Dick, Professor, University of Michigan
Kefa M. Otiso, Professor of Geography, Bowling Green State University
Lakes, natural and man-made, provide water, food and habitats for wildlife, as well as supporting local economies. Around the world, though, there’s a growing threat to lakes: toxic bacteria which turn the water green.

This is the same green as you see on stagnant ponds. It’s caused by tiny organisms called cyanobacteria and can be deadly.

Cyanobacteria thrive in warm, sunny lakes and ponds that contain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
