Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

60 years of progress in expanding rights is being rolled back by Trump − a pattern that’s all too familiar in US history

By Philip Klinkner, James S. Sherman Professor of Government, Hamilton College
Rogers M. Smith, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, University of Pennsylvania
Donald Trump’s measures ending government diversity efforts are part of a much broader effort to reverse civil rights gains for all Americans. It’s not the first time such a backlash has happened.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
