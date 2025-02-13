60 years of progress in expanding rights is being rolled back by Trump − a pattern that’s all too familiar in US history
By Philip Klinkner, James S. Sherman Professor of Government, Hamilton College
Rogers M. Smith, Emeritus Professor of Political Science, University of Pennsylvania
Donald Trump’s measures ending government diversity efforts are part of a much broader effort to reverse civil rights gains for all Americans. It’s not the first time such a backlash has happened.
