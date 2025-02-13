Tolerance.ca
Eight of the most romantic poems to read to your love this Valentine’s Day

By Ellen Howley, Assistant Professor in the School of English, DCU, Dublin City University
For many of us, the run-up to Valentine’s Day is spent seeking out the least cringe-worthy card in the shop to gift to our significant other, and show them how we really feel. But, unfortunately, Hallmark rhymes rarely mine the depths of love and desire.

So, if you’re looking for the perfect words for your loved one this year, why not share one of these poems, which attempt to express the wonder and complexities of romantic love.

1. Sonnet 106 by William Shakespeare (1609)


If you make a list of love poems, you’re obliged to include a Shakespearean sonnet, so I’ll…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
