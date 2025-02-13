Tolerance.ca
Mali: AU Action Needed To End Crackdown on Opposition, Dissent

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights should take urgent action to stop the Malian junta’s crackdown on the political opposition and dissent, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to African Union officials. The Commission should give immediate attention to the cases of several political figures who are or were presumed forcibly disappeared by the Malian authorities or have been detained for politically motivated reasons. “The Commission should request an invitation from the Malian government to visit the country at the earliest possible opportunity,” said Allan…


