Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Texas Vehicle Pursuits Kill At Least 106, Injure 301

By Human Rights Watch
(Austin, Texas) – Vehicle pursuits by Texas state troopers and local law enforcement have killed at least 106 people and injured 301 in counties participating in Texas’ Operation Lone Star since the program began in 2021, Human Rights Watch said today.State authorities are poised to play an enhanced role in United States immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump’s administration. On his first day in office, President Trump issued an executive order to increase the role of state and local law enforcement in deportation efforts. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already responded…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh: Critical UN report must spur accountability and justice
~ Saudi Arabia: Woman unjustly convicted for social media posts about women’s rights forcibly disappeared
~ Poland: Decision to retry activist prosecuted for aiding an abortion gives hope that charges against Justyna can be withdrawn
~ Lake Victoria is turning green – the deadly bacteria behind it
~ Michael Mosoeu Moerane was a pioneering composer in South Africa. A new book is restoring his place in history
~ From Jewish summer camp to gospel to Chabad, Bob Dylan’s faith doesn’t fit in a box − but he’s long had a connection to Israel
~ Can the president really kill off the penny – and should he?
~ Syria’s mass graves: Accounting for the dead and disappeared is crucial for the nation to heal
~ Trump and Maduro refresh a complex relationship governed by self-interest and tainted by Venezuela election fraud
~ 60 years of progress in expanding rights is being rolled back by Trump − a pattern that’s all too familiar in US history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter