Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Recklessly abrupt US aid stoppage poses existential threat to human rights

By Amnesty International
The United States government’s abrupt and sweeping freeze on foreign aid is severely imperiling the human rights of refugees, civilians in armed conflict areas and individuals fleeing persecution in Myanmar, Amnesty International said today. The organization warned that lives could be lost unless the decision is urgently reversed, amended or if waivers for life-saving assistance […] The post Myanmar: Recklessly abrupt US aid stoppage poses existential threat to human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
