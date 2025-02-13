Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Spain’s voters and political systems have kept the far right out of power – for now

By Erika Jaráiz Gulías, Associate Professor of Political Science, Universidade de Santiago de Compostela
Spain has shown relative resistance to the rising far-right tide, and it is currently one of Europe’s only left-wing governed countries. Historically, attempts to create relevant far-right parties in Spain have been unsuccessful, though in the last decade the far-right party Vox has risen to become the third or fourth force in the Spanish party system.

Vox’s populist stance is primarily built on the defence of traditional values and Spanish national identity, and opposition to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
