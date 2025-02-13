Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heads vs tails? A simple coin flip can be enough to change how we treat others

By Eliane Deschrijver, Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Sydney
Richard Ramsey, Senior Scientist, Neural Control of Movement Laboratory, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Most explanations say discrimination is driven by differences between groups – but random individual differences may also play a role.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
