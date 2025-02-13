Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Power to the people: a new book reveals the true story of how Australian democracy works

By Amanda Dunn, Politics + Society Editor
With sections on our parliament, our government and the Constitution, the book aims to delve deeper into all aspect of Australian democracy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Here’s why some people still evade public transport fares – even when they’re 50 cents
~ Yemen: Houthi Attack on Civilians May be a War Crime
~ This is Australia’s only icebreaker. Here’s why experts say we need another
~ Menopause hormone patches are in short supply. What are they? And how do they compare with other therapies?
~ Heads vs tails? A simple coin flip can be enough to change how we treat others
~ New play Housework is a future Australian classic – a Don’s Party for our time
~ Short-term politics keeps stalling long-term fixes. This bill offers a way forward
~ ‘A house battery you can drive around’: how a handful of Australians are selling power from their cars back to the grid
~ Indigenous knowledge merges with science to protect people from fish poisoning in Vanuatu
~ Antarctic research has long been hamstrung by reliance on one icebreaker and sporadic funding. That might be about to change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter