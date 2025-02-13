Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthi Attack on Civilians May be a War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Houthi forces attacked several civilian homes and other civilian infrastructure in Yemen between January 5 and 12, 2025, in search of armed men, Human Rights Watch said today.The attacks in Hankat al-Massoud, a village in al-Bayda governorate in northern Yemen that is under Houthi control, killed several people and injured dozens of others. The Houthi forces also arrested hundreds of people from the small village and are holding many without charge. The Houthis’ attacks may amount to war crimes.“The Houthis have shown little limit to the harm they cause for Yemeni civilians,” said Niku…


© Human Rights Watch -
