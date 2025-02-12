‘A house battery you can drive around’: how a handful of Australians are selling power from their cars back to the grid
By Scott Dwyer, Research Director, Energy Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Jaime Comber, Senior Research Consultant in Energy Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Kriti Nagrath, Research Principal in Energy Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Selling power from your EV back to the grid is now possible. Early adopters say it’s not simple – but change is coming
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 12, 2025