Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antarctic research has long been hamstrung by reliance on one icebreaker and sporadic funding. That might be about to change

By Jane Younger, Lecturer in Southern Ocean Vertebrate Ecology, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
Australia’s Antarctic territory represents the largest sliver of the ice continent. For decades, Australian scientists have headed to one of our three bases – Mawson, Davis and Casey – as well as the base on sub-Antarctic Macquarie Island, to research everything from ecology to climate science.

But despite our role as leaders in Antarctic science, Australian funding and logistics for Antarctic research hasn’t kept pace. Our single icebreaking vessel spends most of its time on resupply missions, restricting its use for actual science. And funding is often piecemeal, which makes it hard…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘A house battery you can drive around’: how a handful of Australians are selling power from their cars back to the grid
~ Indigenous knowledge merges with science to protect people from fish poisoning in Vanuatu
~ Bangladesh: Uphold Impartiality in Law Enforcement
~ The Paris summit marks a tipping point on AI’s safety and sustainability
~ Inflation is heating up again, putting pressure on Trump to cool it on tariffs
~ Tiny splendid peacock spiders have the fastest known jump among their kin – new study
~ ‘It’s a house battery you can drive around’ – how a handful of Australians are selling power back to the grid from their cars
~ You’re playing (or watching) sport and someone blurts out a racial slur. The next 60 seconds are crucial
~ My bloody valentine: why women read crime-romance novels
~ German party leaders are united against immigration – but there is little evidence for a key part of their argument
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter