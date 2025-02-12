Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Uphold Impartiality in Law Enforcement

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – The interim government in Bangladesh should ensure that security forces act with neutrality and respect the rule of law to prosecute political violence, Human Rights Watch said today. A United Nations report has found that law enforcement agencies, including the police, border guards, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and intelligence agencies, had engaged in serious human rights violations to contain the protests that in August 2024 led to the ouster of the former repressive government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.An interim government, led by Nobel laureate…


