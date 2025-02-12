Tolerance.ca
Tiny splendid peacock spiders have the fastest known jump among their kin – new study

By Ajay Narendra, Associate Professor of Insect Neuroethology, Macquarie University
Jumping spiders – one of the largest spider families – get their name from the extraordinary jumps they make to hunt prey, to navigate and also to evade predators.

Male jumping spiders also jump to escape from cannibalistic females and competing males. So they are under tremendous pressure to jump efficiently and rapidly.

We studied the jumping abilities of miniature male and female Australian peacock spiders. We found that the males – incredibly light creatures, weighing just 2 milligrams – have the highest acceleration among any known jumping spider.

Our study…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
