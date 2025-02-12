Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

You’re playing (or watching) sport and someone blurts out a racial slur. The next 60 seconds are crucial

By Aish Ravi, Lecturer in Curriculum, Teaching and Inclusive Education, Monash University
Coaches, parents, officials, players and spectators all have a role to play when dealing with racism, and addressing a slur quickly is vital.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
