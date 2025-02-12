German party leaders are united against immigration – but there is little evidence for a key part of their argument
By Dominic Afscharian, Research Officer of Comparative Public Policy, University of Tübingen
Martin Seeleib-Kaiser, Professor of Comparative Public Policy, University of Tübingen
At the centre of the immigration debate is the notion of “welfare magnetism”: the idea that migrants are drawn to Germany by its generous welfare system.
- Wednesday, February 12, 2025