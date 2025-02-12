Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Paris AI summit marks a tipping point on the technology’s safety and sustainability

By Robert Diab, Professor, Faculty of Law, Thompson Rivers University
The Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, held in Paris on Feb. 11, reflected a political shift towards addressing social and environmental challenges posed by AI.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
