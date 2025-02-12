Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To achieve real growth, the NZ government needs to relax the rules around housing

By James Graham, Senior Lecturer in Economics, University of Sydney
New Zealanders don’t need to give up their housing dreams in order to get business moving. Instead, making homes cheaper to build will free up money for investment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ German party leaders are united against immigration – but there is little evidence for a key part of their argument
~ The Paris AI summit marks a tipping point on the technology’s safety and sustainability
~ Splits, fusions and evolutions: how Australia’s political parties took hold
~ Do parties win elections because of their leaders, or in spite of them? History shows it’s a bit of both
~ A new report card shows inequality in Australia isn’t as bad as in the US – but we’re headed in the wrong direction
~ ‘Multiple red flags’: ASIC’s court case against Star executives shows the risks of complacency
~ Hate speech on X surged for at least 8 months after Elon Musk takeover – new research
~ Removing babies is still harming First Nations families, almost two decades after the apology to Stolen Generations
~ 3.5 kilometres underwater, scientists found a staggeringly energetic particle from outer space
~ Nocturnal basking and deep diving may not be enough to keep crocodiles cool in a warming world
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter