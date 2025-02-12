Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Nocturnal basking and deep diving may not be enough to keep crocodiles cool in a warming world

By Kaitlin Barham, Wildlife ecology researcher, The University of Queensland
Craig E. Franklin, Professor in Zoology, The University of Queensland
Ross Dwyer, Senior Lecturer, Animal Ecology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Climate change is pushing crocodiles outside their comfort zone, and there may be a limit to how much their natural cooling behaviours can help them beat the heat.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
