How the pollution of today will become the ‘technofossils’ of the far future
By Jan Zalasiewicz, Professor of Palaeobiology, University of Leicester
Sarah Gabbott, Professor of Palaeontology, University of Leicester
How might you make your mark on the world forever? Write a play more timeless than Shakespeare, or compose music to out-do Mozart, or score the winning goal in the next World Cup final, perhaps?
There’s an easier way of leaving an indelible mark on our planet. Just finish a soft drink and toss the can (and the remains of the chicken dinner that went with it), ditch last year’s impulse purchases from your wardrobe, resurface that old patio, upgrade your mobile phone … simply carry on with everyday life, that is, and you’ll likely leave a fascinating legacy. It might last a billion years.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 12, 2025