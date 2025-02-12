Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump and South Africa: what is white victimhood, and how is it linked to white supremacy?

By Nicky Falkof, Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Rural violence is a huge problem in South Africa that deserves a strong response. But white people are not the only casualties.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
