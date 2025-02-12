Many Canadian households are being shortchanged from retrofit programs — this needs to change
By Kareman Yassin, Assistant Professor, Hitotsubashi University
Maya Papineau, Associate Professor of Economics, Carleton University
Nicholas Rivers, Canada Research Chair in Climate and Energy Policy, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Retrofit programs that improve home energy efficiency have become one of Canada’s main strategies to cut emissions in the housing sector. But do these programs deliver on their promises?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 12, 2025