Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teenagers turning to AI companions are redefining love as easy, unconditional and always there

By Anna Mae Duane, Professor of English, University of Connecticut
Young people have led makeovers of the concept of love before. But relationships with AI chatbots leave out the compromises and effort of real relationships.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
