West Africans have a high risk of kidney disease – new study confirms genetic cause
By Samuel Ajayi, Reader, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan
Yemi R. Raji, Associate Professor of Medicine and Consultant Nephrologist, University of Ibadan
Kidney disease, leading to kidney failure, afflicts disproportionately more black people than white people. Thus, there is a huge burden of kidney healthcare costs among black people all over the world.
For instance, in the US, although the black population is only 13% to 14% of the total, black people account for one third of the patients with end-stage kidney disease requiring dialysis or transplantation.
Hypertension, diabetes and HIV, which also cause kidney failure,…
- Wednesday, February 12, 2025