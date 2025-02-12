Tolerance.ca
UN Calls on Niger Junta to Free Former President

By Human Rights Watch
Niger’s junta has detained former Nigerien president Mohamed Bazoum and his wife  at the presidential palace in the capital, Niamey, since the military coup in July 2023.This month the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, an independent expert body that investigates cases of deprivation of liberty, found that the detention of Bazoum and his wife was arbitrary in violation of international human rights law, and called for their immediate release.This was not the first time that international bodies have recognized the illegality of Bazoum’s detention. In September…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
