Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Investigate death in custody of arbitrarily detained UN aid worker

By Amnesty International
Yemeni authorities must urgently investigate the death in custody of a UN humanitarian worker with the World Food Programme (WFP), who had been arbitrarily detained since 23 January 2025 and was held at a Huthi-run detention centre in northern Yemen, said Amnesty International today. The name of the staff member has not been officially released. […] The post Yemen: Investigate death in custody of arbitrarily detained UN aid worker appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We interviewed hundreds of Israelis and Gazans – here’s why we fear for the ceasefire
~ Providing a safe space for Myanmar’s embattled journalists and human rights defenders
~ From Kabul to nowhere: Afghan Refugee students in Pakistan face deporation and despair
~ Government-Coalition deal secures sweeping new regime for political donations and spending
~ Haiti: Children suffering gang recruitment, attacks and sexual violence amid escalating crisis – new report
~ What’s the difference between ageing and frailty? One is inevitable – the other is not
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: David Littleproud on US tariffs, a government-owned Rex, and the Nationals’ identity
~ Is Elon Musk taking over the US government? Here’s how ‘state capture’ works – and why we should be concerned
~ Yaz and Yasmin contraceptive pills will be cheaper from March. How are they different from other pills?
~ Australians may soon be able to fly with their pets in a plane’s cabin – but not every pet is suited to it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter