Human Rights Observatory

We interviewed hundreds of Israelis and Gazans – here’s why we fear for the ceasefire

By Nils Mallock, PhD Candidate, Department of Psychological and Behavioural Science, London School of Economics and Political Science
Jeremy Ginges, Professor, Department of Psychological and Behavioural Science, London School of Economics and Political Science
As the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas enters its fourth week, attention is now focusing on its more difficult second phase. And already the prospects of this proceeding as originally planned are looking extremely fragile.

Hamas said it will delay the release of more Israeli hostages, arguing that Israel has breached the ceasefire conditions. Benjamin…The Conversation


