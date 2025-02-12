Tolerance.ca
What’s the difference between ageing and frailty? One is inevitable – the other is not

By Julee McDonagh, Senior Research Fellow of Frailty Research, University of Wollongong
Caleb Ferguson, Professor of Nursing and Director of Health Innovations, University of Wollongong
Ageing is a normal part of the life course. It doesn’t matter how many green smoothies you drink, or how many “anti-ageing” skin care products you use, you can’t stop the ageing process.

But while we’re all getting older, not everyone who ages will necessarily become frail. Ageing and frailty are closely related, but they’re not the same thing.

Let’s break down the difference between the two.

What is ageing?


On a biological level, ageing is the result of the build-up of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
