Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: David Littleproud on US tariffs, a government-owned Rex, and the Nationals’ identity

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Joining us on this podcast is Nationals leader David Littleproud to talk about the upcoming election and how he's "joined at the hip" with Peter Dutton.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Children suffering gang recruitment, attacks and sexual violence amid escalating crisis – new report
~ What’s the difference between ageing and frailty? One is inevitable – the other is not
~ Is Elon Musk taking over the US government? Here’s how ‘state capture’ works – and why we should be concerned
~ Yaz and Yasmin contraceptive pills will be cheaper from March. How are they different from other pills?
~ Australians may soon be able to fly with their pets in a plane’s cabin – but not every pet is suited to it
~ A new public statue of Archie Roach and Ruby Hunter shows a bright future for Australian monuments
~ Philippines: Terrorism-Financing Charges Abused
~ Nobody wants to talk about AI safety. Instead they cling to 5 comforting myths
~ OpenAI’s new ‘deep research’ agent is still just a fallible tool – not a human-level expert
~ Diabetes during pregnancy can cause serious problems later – mothers need proper screening after birth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter